Movano Announces Beta Program with Stanford University to Advance the Development of Comprehensive Health Data Monitoring for its Wearable Ring Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, today announced the development of a beta testing program with Stanford Health Applied Sports Science Department. The beta test, which is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, will utilize the Movano Ring, Movano's first commercial product designed to track and analyze medical grade data and deliver insights to consumers across a wide spectrum of healthcare needs, and prepare the Company for its commercial launch in the first half of 2023.

"Stanford University and our Applied Sports Science department are continually looking to apply the latest technology, like the Movano Ring, to drive innovation that facilitates the ethical enhancement of athletic performance and improve the quality of life of the Stanford athlete," said Tyler Friedrich, Director of Olympic Sports Performance and Applied Sport Science at Stanford University.

"People today are increasingly seeking connected solutions that give a more holistic picture of their overall health. The Movano Ring is being designed to sit at the intersection of the medical and consumer device market, providing medical-grade diagnostics in addition to lifestyle fitness stats to help people gain greater control over their health," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "The opportunity to test our technology with a group of Stanford's most elite athletes, who rely on health data to optimize their performance and feel their best, will be crucial in testing and improving the effectiveness of our solution."

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano's wearables capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano's end-to-end solutions will soon enable a world where consumers, caretakers and healthcare professionals can utilize daily health data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health. For more information, visit www.movano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development efforts and product releases; clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; commercial partner activities; as well as our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

