Pre-orders begin August 15 featuring World of Outlaws legend Sammy Swindell; base game and Gold Edition available

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World of Outlaws returns to console gaming for the first time in over a decade on September 27, as World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing hits the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The official game of "The Greatest Show on Dirt" features six different dirt series, from the premier World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars and CASE Construction Equipment Late Models to four DIRTcar classes, and more than 40 tracks, including Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Volusia Speedway Park. Pre-orders open on August 15 at worldofoutlawsgame.com, with three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Sammy Swindell included as a special bonus for pre-orders only.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Brings "The Greatest Show on Dirt" to PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in September 2022

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is the latest dirt racing-themed title from developer Monster Games, but its first since being acquired by iRacing in late 2021. The new title takes the established Monster Games platform to a new level, with the addition of car and track models, sounds, and multiplayer technology from iRacing to elevate the authenticity and gameplay experience. All-new physics, also tuned by iRacing, and a retooled, more competitive AI add to the challenge, with real-world driver feedback held at a premium throughout the development process.

"We're thrilled to bring World of Outlaws back to console gaming with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing," said Monster Games founder and general manager Rich Garcia. "With the addition of iRacing resources to the established Monster platform, as well as the support of World of Outlaws, this is the most realistic, challenging, and most importantly, fun dirt racing experience ever seen on the PlayStation or Xbox. We can't wait for dirt racing fans to go wheel-to-wheel at Eldora, Knoxville, and more this fall!"

"Many of our fans have been asking for a World of Outlaws console game, and now through our partnership with iRacing we're able to deliver," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. "Whether it's PlayStation or Xbox, fans can race against World of Outlaws drivers in the most realistic game available. The team at iRacing and Monster Games has really developed an authentic option to see what it's like to race on dirt against the best in the business."

For those looking to chart a unique course through the world of dirt racing, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is infinitely customizable, with no shortage of fun to be had for players of all backgrounds. The all-new Career Mode structure sees drivers start as a local rookie, working hard to upgrade their equipment and become more competitive as they look to advance to the national World of Outlaws tours. Drivers can race any vehicle available to them in Career Mode at any time, and with an all-new Car Creator that includes more layers and shapes, can bring just about any design imaginable to the track.

No matter your dirt racing car or track preference, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing has you covered. Sprint car racers can do battle in the 305, 360, and World of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car divisions, while World of Outlaws Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, and Street Stocks are available for those who prefer fenders. Alongside the 13 licensed tracks that will appear in the game, the remaining tracks pay homage to the soul of dirt racing in America with various lengths, layouts, and locales.

Three-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet and 2015 CASE Late Model Series champion Shane Clanton adorn the cover, and the duo headlines a list of real-world drivers who are both playable in single-player modes and appear as opponents in Career Mode. Those who pre-order World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will also unlock Sammy Swindell, winner of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car championships and nearly 400 Sprint Car Features in his illustrious career.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will retail for $49.99, while the Gold Edition will be available for $69.99. The Gold Edition features all additional downloadable content for the remainder of calendar year 2022, a $35 value; 2022 DLC items will include Limaland Motorsports Park, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and Lucas Oil Speedway, as well as two additional DIRTcar classes, UMP Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. For those who purchase the base game, a Season Pass for downloadable content will be available for $29.99.

For more information about World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to pre-order the game starting on August 15, visit worldofoutlawsgame.com. For more information about the World of Outlaws, visit worldofoutlaws.com. For more information about iRacing and for special offers, visit iRacing.com.

Copyright and trademark info:

Copyright 2022 iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC

Additional license terms:

World of Outlaws is a registered trademark of World Racing Group, LLC. All car images, driver names and likenesses, corporate trademarks and other intellectual properties are used under license from their respective owners.

Pre Order World of Outlaws Dirt Game Now (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations