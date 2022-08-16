3Cloud Acquires BlueGranite, A Leading Microsoft Data & Analytics Consulting Firm

Acquisition expands 3Cloud's Data & Analytics capabilities and builds on growth momentum of the largest Microsoft Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, the largest pure play U.S. based Microsoft Azure partner, announced today that it has acquired BlueGranite.

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. (PRNewswire)

BlueGranite stands out as an innovative data and analytics consulting firm with a diverse client portfolio, including Fortune 1000 companies and midsize businesses. Over its 25-year history, BlueGranite has developed a strong reputation in the Microsoft ecosystem based on its expertise and thought leadership in cloud-scale analytics. The companies' combined will have over 700 full-time Azure experts in the US.

"With the acquisition of BlueGranite, we continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S.," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "We're delighted to welcome a world-class team of data architects, data engineers and analytics specialists into the 3Cloud family to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and Microsoft."

"Together, we have a unique opportunity to drive the digital imperative at a more significant scale with greater velocity," said Matthew Mace, CEO of BlueGranite. "With BlueGranite, 3Cloud is adding to their ability to scale data and analytics services to meet market demand. Combined with 3Cloud's platform and application innovation capabilities, this further sets us apart as the clear partner of choice when digital transformation is a client's top priority."

"Data is at the center of every business decision, interaction, and process. Now more than ever our clients seek to modernize their platforms and harness the value of their data to drive business performance. The acquisition of BlueGranite enables us to further support our clients' digital imperative and meet this growing market demand," said Jim Dietrich, President and Co-Founder of 3Cloud.

Gabe Stephenson, Gryphon Managing Director, said "This acquisition further solidifies 3Cloud as the most comprehensive provider of data and analytics, app innovation and cloud platform services in the high-growth Microsoft Azure ecosystem. We have been impressed by BlueGranite's deep technical capabilities within Azure data & analytics, their strong customer relationships, and innovative culture, all of which we believe fit perfectly with 3Cloud."

Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to 3Cloud.

Kreis Enderle served as the legal advisor to BlueGranite.

Alantra acted as exclusive financial advisor to BlueGranite.

About 3Cloud

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud (www.3cloudsolutions.com) helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Recently 3Cloud, was selected from over 3,900 Microsoft partners, awarded 4 Worldwide and 2 U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. Founded by Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients.

About BlueGranite

BlueGranite (www.bluegranite.com) is a national Microsoft partner, specializing in data and analytics technologies dedicated to helping clients harness the value of data to drive better business outcomes. Their team of data experts are highly regarded for their commitment to quality, innovation and thought leadership. They combine our technical depth with industry experience to understand clients' specific needs, offering strategic program-level consulting services from envisioning to organization-wide adoption of modern data platform and analytics solutions on Azure.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $9 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

