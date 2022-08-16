AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Ranks No. 1465 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 441%, AmeriVet Receives Top Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that AmeriVet is No. 1465 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

AmeriVet (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized alongside such a strong group of businesses nationwide," stated Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "We have worked diligently to ensure our Veterinary Partners are served with world-class service, which contributed to spurring immense growth, and we look forward to continuing to be a great solution for our Partners well into the future."

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To view the complete results, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Brian C. Hurley, DVM - AmeriVet's National Medical Director, and first veterinary partner stated, "AmeriVet empowers its Veterinary Partners to grow their practices while supporting and streamlining their business processes without veterinarians needing to give up their passion of caring for their patients. This unique partnership model is unparalleled in the veterinary space and really sets AmeriVet apart. I am so pleased to be a part of something making such a positive impact in the industry."

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients.

AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and have been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in San Antonio, also as the 2021 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, and was ranked No. 49 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list. AmeriVet now has close to 200 veterinary partners nationwide across 31 states. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

