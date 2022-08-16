DOCTOR WALKS ACROSS AMERICA FOR HEALTH EQUITY AND HEALTHY AMERICA

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Godby, 66, Sacramento, California Naturopathic Doctor, will begin solo walk across USA - his third on foot across the USA – Walk USA for Health Equity (WUHE) from Myrtle Beach, SC, September 12, 2022, and walk through many North Carolina communities to Knoxville, TN.

Dr. Godby will meet media at 4:30 pm in front of city hall daily. See daily itinerary on website.

COVID's devastating impact on Americans with pre-existing, pre-disposing and often, preventable medical conditions is call to action and inspired the walk across America. WUHE will highlight: America's desperate health conditions in many communities of color, for example, one's zip code being better predictor of one's health than their genetics, teach practical ways to get and stay healthy, and advocate for health equity so that everyone has opportunity to be healthy.

Dr. Godby will walk one-fifth of the country each year. Dr. Godby is partnering with local organizations, such as North Carolina Association of Naturopathic Physicians, ministers, health equity advocates and others to host community health forums on day Dr. Godby passes through town to include topics such as: vitamin D, safe drinking water, exercise, access to nutrition, mental health issues, and safe neighborhoods. The public events may also include health fairs with blood pressure, glucose and other free health checks.

The first leg of the walk—610 miles —will end in Knoxville, October 10, 2022. The 2nd to 5th legs, include Knoxville, TN to Seattle, WA from 2023 to 2026.

To minimize cost of walk, and have more opportunities to meet people along route, Dr. Godby will not use a support vehicle, but backpack and camp. Dr. Godby will walk 22 miles per day, beginning walk 6:30-8 am, and end 4 pm, depending on planned local events, and unforeseen factors.

As a 44-year veteran of long runs and walks of conscience for health and social justice, Dr. Godby, hopes to inspire individual health improvement and systemic change.

Dr. Godby says he does these extreme endurance events putting him at risk because: "The amount of risk and vulnerability one's willing to endure for a cause is directly proportional to people's willingness to listen, open their hearts, and be inspired. This method of non-violent, direct action, often earns one the right to be heard."

Contact:

Dennis Godby, ND

530-400-1385

drgodby@therun.org

