FieldRoutes Software Acknowledged as a Green Industry Pros 2022 Editor's Choice Award Winner

FieldRoutes gains prestigious recognition in its first year of launching its lawn care software solution.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes—a leading Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—is proud to be honored with the prestigious Green Industry Pros 2022 Editor's Choice Award for its lawn care software solution. Less than a year after launching into the lawn vertical, FieldRoutes is already being recognized for providing powerful software technology to the lawn care industry.

"We're honored to have been recognized this year by Green Industry Pros for this award. This achievement is only possible through close partnership with our valued customers, and we are proud to provide them the tools they need to reach the level of success they deserve," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "We're truly vested in helping our customers grow and scale by creating efficiencies and automating everyday tasks, lowering their customer acquisition costs, increasing their revenue, and achieving their goals."

Although FieldRoutes started in the pest control industry, it soon became clear that a growing number of lawn care businesses were turning to FieldRoutes for their software needs because they were already a customer, or they were dissatisfied with the other lawn care software solutions on the market.

In September 2021, FieldRoutes expanded the features of its Operations Suite to include lawn care capabilities. The software now includes the ability to create service plans, also known as "programs," – which allows customers to bundle multiple services into discounted packages – and the ability to charge customers by measurement. Additionally, the software includes digital property estimations and routing functionality that takes a technician's skill set and certifications into consideration when scheduling a service.

Other lawn care capabilities include routing trucks by chemical capacity, which allows customers to optimize routes by the amount of chemicals that can be carried by each vehicle, and routing trucks for hazmat and same side of the street routing.

The 2022 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Awards represent the landscape industry's best products, gaining interest from end-users and landscape professionals alike. Winners like FieldRoutes™ software were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation and dependability, as well as audience engagement on GreenIndustryPros.com.

"Every year, Green Industry Pros presents the Editor's Choice Awards, recognizing the products and equipment contractors need to succeed on landscaping projects," says Sarah Webb, editor for Green Industry Pros. "Our team pores over the product data captured by the attention of the Green Industry Pros' audience and visitors to GreenIndustryPros.com searching for the tools they need to be efficient and productive. These professionals are doing the research needed to remain competitive and keep their fleet stocked."

Green Industry Pros magazine is a leading voice that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that help with growth, productivity, and profitability for their operations.

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and at GreenIndustryPros.com.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company, is a Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates all aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently, and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018, PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes.

