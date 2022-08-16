Make-A-Wish Cooks Up Something Sweet with New WisePies Pizza Partnership

Through Exclusive Distribution in Walmart Stores, Portion of Sales From Limited WishPies Dessert Pizza Will Go Toward Granting Wishes for Children With Critical Illnesses

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, supporting Make-A-Wish® will be as easy as pie.

This holiday season, the WishPie by WisePies Pizza will be available exclusively at Walmart stores across the country for a limited time only. (PRNewswire)

Make-A-Wish announces a partnership with WiseChoice Foods, the manufacturer of the frozen pizza brand WisePies Pizza and a certified minority-owned and female-led company based in Albuquerque, N.M., to help fund more life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through the sales of specially created dessert pizzas for the holidays exclusively available at Walmart stores across the country.

The WishPie by WisePies Pizza is a Cinnamon Apple Drizzle Dessert Pizza made from a stone-fired, cinnamon-infused traditional crust, topped with cinnamon-sugar sauce and diced gala apples. A vanilla icing packet is also included. It will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time during the holiday season. One dollar from each dessert pizza sold between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 will go to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes that can help children build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness.

"We hope WishPies become a new favorite holiday tradition for families across the United States," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Partnerships like the one with WisePies allow families to deliver hope and healing to wish kids and their families during the holiday season in an accessible and fun way."

"WisePies Pizza is humbled and honored to offer a limited-edition dessert pizza supporting the Make-A-Wish efforts to grant more wishes to children experiencing critical illness. WiseChoice Foods encourages healthy and wise lifestyle choices through our clean-label promise for all WisePies products and our community initiatives. The goal of this partnership is to generate community involvement through the consumer purchase of a WishPie that allows more wishes to be granted directly to these children with critical illnesses, leading to more positive outcomes," said Season Chavez, president of WiseChoice Foods. "My brother was granted a wish when he was 12-years old while fighting a rare form of cancer. I know firsthand the positive emotional and physical impact a wish can have on a child and their entire support system including family, friends and their medical team. The creation and sale of the limited edition WishPies is a way this partnership can collectively give back to the community through the generous distribution from Walmart."

Cinnamon Apple Drizzle Dessert Pizza by WisePies Pizza will be available for $6.98 exclusively at Walmart stores across the country for a limited time. For more information about WishPies by WisePies Pizza, please visit www.wisepiespizza.com.

For more information about how to support Make-A-Wish, visit www.wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About WiseChoice Foods LLC:

Started in 2017, WiseChoice Foods LLC launched the revolutionary frozen pizza line, WisePies Pizza – A Smarter Way to Pizza, as a crossover between the natural foods and traditional premium pizza categories that carries a clean label, all-natural promise and is known for their Hatch green chile products. The team at WiseChoice Foods feels like delicious food can and should also support overall consumer health through better food choices by meeting the highest quality food standards and removing more than 200 unnatural and potentially harmful ingredients that can be found in other food products while maintaining the robust and hearty Italian flavors we all crave from our pizza and products.

WisePies Pizza products now include an expanded line of pizzas, calzones, pizza bites, and a new line of sauces for pizza and pasta. WiseChoice Foods is locally owned by Steven B. Chavez and operated in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the first and only frozen pizza company from New Mexico and is certified minority-owned since 2018 by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Southwest Division. WisePies Pizza is now available in thousands of grocery stores and through food service distributors across the country. Visit www.wisepiespizza.com to locate the grocery store closest to you that carries WisePies Pizza and to find out more about WiseChoice Foods, WisePies Pizza products and how we're impacting our community. Instagram - @wisepiespizzausa Facebook - @wisepiespizzausa and @wisechoicefoodsnm

The WishPie by WisePies Pizza is a Cinnamon Apple Drizzle Dessert Pizza made from a stone-fired, cinnamon-infused traditional crust, topped with cinnamon-sugar sauce and diced gala apples. (PRNewswire)

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America