WHITTLEY AGENCY Ranks No. 252 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2143.537 Percent, WHITTLEY AGENCY Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that WHITTLEY AGENCY, a culture-powered global business management, creative and communications consulting agency is No. 252 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The team at Whittley Agency has worked hard to build an unparallel legacy of success and growth. We are honored to receive this national recognition and most proud of the impact we have made for and alongside of our clients. Our growth into international emerging markets working with small to mid-size businesses continues as we continue to expand" said Dora Whittley, Founder and CEO of Whittley Agency.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"This award is a hallmark for the culture globally as it is a testament to the hard work put forth by our agency for our clients and global community. We are thrilled to receive this award for our remarkable growth and look forward to celebrating more achievements in 2022 and beyond" said Mike Whittley, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Whittley Agency.

About Whittley Agency:

Whittley Agency (WA) is a culture-powered global business management, creative and communications consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (United States) with offices in Paris, France (Europe), and Yaoundé, Cameroon (West Africa). WA speaks to demographics authentic to and representative of diverse culture and communities. We work as an Agency of Record for a multitude of small to mid-size businesses across entertainment, CPG, beauty, health and government industries. This is achieved through synergistic vertical alignment with clients on strategy, corporate communications, influencer engagement, branded content, and creative marketing consulting yielding an organic connection to consumer base, increased brand awareness and accelerated scale power. Our team has over twenty years of international experience and relationships that leave best in class imprints and results with our clients.

