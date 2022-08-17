JS Global to Report 2022 Interim Financial Results on August 30, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today announced it will report interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 29, 2022 ET / Tuesday, August 30, 2022 HKT. Timing of the announcement will be as follows:

August 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET / August 30, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. HKT: The video presentation and accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Events section of JS Global's Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.html.



Announcement

https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/notice.html

Press release

https://www.jsgl.com/en/news/list/11.html Please see below interim results links:AnnouncementPress release

August 29, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. ET / August 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. HKT: JS Global management will host a live Q&A audio webcast which will be posted to the Events section of JS Global's Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.html. Those who would like to ask a question during the live call can dial-in using the information below.

The video presentation and the live Q&A will be in both English and Mandarin and will also be archived and available for replay.

You can watch the video presentation via webcast at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/register.html at August 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET / August 30, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. HKT; please refresh the page at August 29, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. ET / August 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. HKT before entering the Q&A session. You can ask questions in the "question area" of the page or by dialing in using the information below.

Those interested in asking a question during the live Q&A audio webcast can dial in:

United States dial-in: 1 866 213 0992/1 866 226 1406

Mainland China dial-in: 4008 428 338/4006 786 766

Hong Kong dial-in: +852 2112 1888

Singapore dial-in: 800 492 2081

United Kingdom dial-in: 0800 032 2849

English Passcode: 8323130#

Mandarin Passcode: 8027130#

After joining the conference call, participants can press *1 to raise hand to ask a question. Both English and Mandarin questions will be accepted.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 27 years of experience and over 8,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

Company Contacts

Venus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Compliance, JS Global Lifestyle

venus.zhao@jsgl.com

Adam Quigley, VP of Finance at SharkNinja

AQuigley@sharkninja.com

Investor Relations

ir@jsgl.com

