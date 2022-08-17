Nuance and Covera Launch Nationwide Radiology Quality Care Program to Advance Payor-Provider Collaboration at Scale

Leverages AHRQ-certified Patient Safety Organization to enable providers and payors to collaboratively and securely improve patient outcomes with AI and workflow-integrated clinical intelligence

BURLINGTON, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health, Inc., a leading diagnostic intelligence company, and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payors, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. The QCC joins Covera's clinical intelligence platform and Nuance's Precision Imaging Network™ to enable providers, payors, and employers to work together in a trusted and secure setting on long-term, sustainable quality improvement programs, peer-learning initiatives, and value-based care efforts.

Through Covera's Patient Safety Organization (PSO), which is certified by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), clinicians can optionally share data with and receive insights from the QCC to improve care quality in a safe and trusted environment. PSO data receives increased protection against discovery and restricts any sharing with payors. All radiology practices in participating payors' networks can opt-in to the QCC at no cost to them to gain seamless access to a growing suite of quality analytics and clinically validated AI tools to augment existing quality improvement programs. Participating payors and self-insured employers can achieve improved quality and better outcomes for their member populations and the best value for their healthcare dollars.

The QCC establishes a workflow-integrated infrastructure that enables radiologists to access quality analytics and support improved diagnostic precision through trusted, widely deployed technology. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network delivers workflow-integrated, AI-generated insights across the care continuum at scale. It is built upon the Nuance PowerScribe radiology reporting solution used by 80% of U.S. radiologists, the Nuance PowerShare image sharing solution, connected to more than 10,000 healthcare facilities, and Nuance's AI cloud infrastructure that enables an entire ecosystem of third-party diagnostic imaging AI services to be integrated into clinical workflows.

"What we're able to deliver with Nuance represents a paradigm shift in how payors, self-insured employers, and providers partner in their efforts to improve care quality for their members, employees, and patients," said Ron Vianu, co-founder and CEO of Covera Health. "At the same time, the ability to deliver AI-powered quality insights on demand, at scale, and within clinical workflows, fundamentally enhances the way AI is used in radiology to improve patient outcomes."

Walmart is the first large employer to join the QCC. "We're excited about the collaboration between Covera and Nuance and the positive impact it can have on improving the quality of care for all, as well as improving health equity by increasing access to quality care in local communities," said Lisa Woods, Walmart vice president for physical and emotional well-being.

"The Quality Care Collaborative is a great example of the unique impact that we and our provider clients can have on patient care by leveraging our Precision Imaging Network and the nationwide scale we have in radiology," said Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuance Communications. "This is an AHRQ certified Patient Safety program that can provide radiologists at their own discretion with additional AI-powered quality insights in their native workflows to help them continue to deliver the highest level of patient care, help combat the commoditization of radiology, all while knowing that their data is protected. Together, Nuance and Covera are working collaboratively with providers, payors, and employers across the country to deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients, members, and employees."

To learn more about the Nuance Precision Imaging Network and the Quality Care Collaborative, please visit: https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/campaign/webinar/quality-care-collaborative.html.

About Covera Health

Covera Health builds diagnostic intelligence technology to unlock and deliver powerful insights throughout the care continuum. Working with some of the nation's largest employers, insurers, and health systems, Covera partners with providers to deliver higher quality care and achieve improved outcomes for patients. Backed by leading investors, Covera is transforming how quality healthcare is measured, delivered, and rewarded. For more information, visit www.coverahealth.com.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and over 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

