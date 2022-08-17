Redgrave Data Invited to Present at Premier Legal Tech Show ILTACON 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave Data, a full-service ALSP created to solve the most complicated and sophisticated data challenges, today announced that two of its leaders, Michael Kearney, Head Solutions Architect, and Dave Lewis, Chief Scientific Officer, have key speaking roles at ILTACON 2022 on Monday, August 22 and Thursday, August 25. ILTACON, considered to be one of the top legal tech shows, is a multi-day conference with comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content, and face-to-face networking. The weeklong event includes industry experts within the legal community who collaborate to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today's transforming legal industry.

SPEAKER AND EVENT DETAILS

Michael Kearney, Head Solutions Architect, Redgrave Data is speaking on "The Great Pivot: Leveraging eDiscovery Skills into New Career Paths" in the Main Level Maryland C room on Monday, August 22 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Dave Lewis, Chief Scientific Officer, Redgrave Data will address "AI Models: Does One Size Fit All?" in the Main Level Maryland C room Thursday, August 25 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

ILTACON 2022 will be taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, located in National Harbor, Maryland.

About Redgrave Data

Redgrave Strategic Data Solutions, LLC (Redgrave Data) provides innovative and defensible technology strategies, insights, services, and solutions to clients who face electronically stored information challenges. The firm's expertise in the intersection of technology and the law, including its hands-on approach to client data, allow it to address the toughest challenges in litigation, investigation, information governance, data privacy, and other regulatory matters. Affiliated with Redgrave LLP, the leading law firm specializing in information law, Redgrave Data is operated by an executive team comprised of industry luminaries in data and information governance, privacy, analytics, litigation, and eDiscovery. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.redgravedata.com/

