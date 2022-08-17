StorageMart expands offering with truSTORAGE third-party self storage management.

Largest privately-owned storage company offers management services to help self storage owners and investors increase NOI on storage assets.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --StorageMart, the largest family-operated self storage company in the world, is rolling out its newest service, truSTORAGE. This robust third-party self-storage management service is positioned to take the heavy lifting off owners and investors while truly putting the self storage asset to work. By providing solid footing in the industry and their advanced technology, StorageMart is primed to outperform other management providers.

Adam Steckler, truSTORAGE president says, "Among the top differentiators is StorageMart's patented revenue management program that ranks every unit on the owner's property. This results in 45% of all customers selecting an upgraded unit that generates additional revenue." StorageMart's program also allows for algorithm-based discounts, competitor price scraping and real-time reporting.

"Our truSTORAGE product intends to support self-storage owners from every angle. Our brand is a name that the community trusts and with the support of our 24/7 customer service center, sales opportunities are never missed. Plus, with the added training, marketing and operational support, we make it easy for storage facilities to reach their full potential," said Cris Burnam, CEO at StorageMart.

Since 1973 StorageMart has grown to over 210,000+ units and owns upwards of $8 billion dollars in storage-assets. Their award-winning team has been shaking up the storage industry and moving the company to a strong future. With truSTORAGE there is no detail too large or small they don't manage for storage owners. Their goal is to bring stability, wealth, and peace with this advanced third-party management service.

About StorageMart: While delivering on their promise of easy, clean storage units and friendly service, StorageMart has become the largest family-operated self-storage company in the world. Led by the Burnams, who have been in the storage industry through four generations, StorageMart gives back to the communities we call home through our "Store-It-Forward" charitable giving program. In recent years, StorageMart has donated more than a million dollars to local charities, as well as donated storage space to non-profit organizations across the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management

