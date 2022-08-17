Systems Planning and Analysis Announces Michelle Howell as Chief Human Resources Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. is pleased to announce that Michelle Howell has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Howell will oversee efforts to attract, retain, and develop SPA's growing workforce on three continents. She brings over two decades of experience shaping domestic and international talent strategies for several defense contracting companies while in senior leadership positions.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Howell is known for creating and strengthening a people-focused workplace culture and accelerating the digital work experience. Recognized for her leadership roles in workforce development and scaling HR functions, Ms. Howell counts among her professional accolades a special focus on women in leadership, employee engagement initiatives, and leadership development programs. She is an active member of the national Society for Human Resource Management and is also active in numerous charities and community programs.

SPA President and CEO William Vantine commented, "Since day one of SPA's 50-year history, our people have been our greatest asset. The values we share as we assist our clients with complex national security decisions continue to attract incredibly talented professionals. Adding Michelle to the team enables us to deepen our investment in the employee experience during a key time in SPA's expansive growth."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

Media Contact: Sue Nelowet, Director of Communications, snelowet@spa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.