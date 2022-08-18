BHG Financial Certified as a Great Place to Work for The Seventh Consecutive Year

DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured business and personal loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country, today announced that it has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the 2022-2023 year. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, retention, and increased innovation.

This is the seventh consecutive year BHG Financial has received this award, scoring over 30% higher than the average U.S.-based company as a great place to work. Reflecting a continued focus on employee wellness and connecting across a distributed team, the most frequently used words by employees to describe what makes BHG Financial a great workplace included "wellness," "people," and "team."

Key findings summarized on BHG Financials' Great Place to Work® profile:

97% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

95% reported that management is honest and ethical in its business practices

95% of employees feel they are given the resources and equipment to do their job

95% reported that the facilities contribute to a good working environment

"We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row. This accomplishment wouldn't be possible without our amazing and hard-working employees," said Al Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial. "This certification further emphasizes BHG's award-winning culture and our dedication to the people-first mentality."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

