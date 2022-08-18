Considering Eye Surgery in California? Here's Something that is Guaranteed to Make you Blink, Says Safe Eyes America

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh – Here's an idea that's guaranteed to make you - blink. If special interests in Sacramento have their way in the next few days, it will become legal for people who are not medical doctors and surgeons to perform eye surgery on Californians.

That's right, AB 2236 if enacted will authorize optometrists who haven't completed years of necessary medical, clinical, and surgical training to operate on your eyes. Optometrists claim it only takes the equivalent of a four-day weekend to become a skilled surgeon. So, what if something goes wrong? Did they teach that on Saturday or was it Sunday?

AB 2236 is now under consideration in the California State Senate. This bill would allow non-surgeons – optometrists - to perform laser and scalpel surgery and injections on the eyes of Californians.

"It is imperative that California voters let their state Senators know that eye surgery by non-surgeons is unacceptable" said Kurt Heitman, MD, Safe Eyes America board member "or before you can blink you may no longer be assured that the person behind the mask who is preparing to laser or cut around your eye is really a medically trained surgeon."

Such a proposed major change in the delivery of surgical care would seem to generate a great deal of public debate. But special interests to date to have been successful in keeping discussion about drastically reducing the necessary requirements to perform eye surgery under wraps. Why? Because these special interests know if Californians really knew what was happening behind closed doors in Sacramento, citizens would cry out: "Don't Mess with the Only Two Eyes I'll Ever Have."

Call your California state Senator (https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/) NOW and urge them - Vote NO on AB 2236.

Safe Eyes America is a 501(c) 4 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the delivery of the highest quality medical and surgical eye care to the American public. SafeEyesAmerica.org.

