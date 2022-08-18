Dallas Vit, Technology Pro, Joins Fay Servicing as CIO

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Vit has been named Chief Information Officer of Fay Servicing. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Vit will lead the technology team for the organization, including application development, technology infrastructure, information security, and data management.

"Dallas brings with him a progressive track record in technology solutions coupled with a diverse acumen across capital markets, analytics, asset management, operations, loan servicing, and originations," said Fay Servicing's President Kimberly Hare. "We are thrilled to have Dallas Vit as a part of our team."

Most recently, Vit served as the Chief Information Officer for Roosevelt Management Company, a New York–based investment management firm, where he was instrumental in developing and scaling technology and analytical solutions for Rushmore Loan Management Services. Originally from the Midwest, Vit earned his MBA and BA in Management Information Systems from The University of Northern Iowa.

At Fay, Vit will leverage the breadth and depth of his experience to continue to drive the firm's customer-centric and data driven approach to providing mortgage loan solutions to help borrowers across the country. "We couldn't be happier with this addition. Dallas has a well-rounded background and is a great fit for our team and our businesses," according to CEO Ed Fay.

Vit added, "It's exciting to join a firm with a solid foundation and such diversity in their business model. This team has a great reputation in the servicing business and their ancillary companies give us great opportunities!"

Fay Servicing is a mortgage servicer with more than 130,000 residential and commercial customers across the U.S. Fay employs more than 400 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida.

