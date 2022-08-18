Four Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Among Nation's Top Commercial Litigators

Attorneys earn Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch honors

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Houston-based litigation boutique Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP , have earned recognition among the nation's top lawyers.

Name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams, and John Strasburger were selected to the 2023 Best Lawyers in America legal guide, with associate Erin Bullard recognized on the companion Ones to Watch listing.

Messrs. Bissinger, Williams, and Strasburger, along with Ms. Bullard, were all honored for their commercial litigation practices. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition in the areas of bankruptcy litigation and mass tort defense.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking, and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. His work has also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation, and he also has experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation. He has also earned Texas Super Lawyers recognition. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section and co-chair of the LegalLine Committee, he also serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

Mr. Strasburger has unique experience in complex commercial disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants, and trading and supply-contract matters. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters. He has handled banking, real estate, and construction litigation, successfully defending numerous catastrophic tort cases and litigated related insurance-coverage disputes arising from these cases.

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer, and negligence. Her work has also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

The oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers® also is among the most respected. Selection is made by the Best Lawyers research team, with decisions based in part upon feedback from lawyers within the same geographical region with a shared practice focus. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is reserved for attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com .

