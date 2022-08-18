uLab Systems™ ranked in top 20% of the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest growing companies in America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has recognized uLab Systems, the only orthodontic company ranked in the Health Products industry category, for the explosive growth of 832% from 2018 to 2021, thus assigning a rank within the top 20% of their annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the independent business segment.

This is the first year that uLab Systems has earned placement on the Inc. 5000 list; number 12 out of all health product companies, 9 in the state of Tennessee, 2 in Memphis, and 764 of all companies listed.

"We are proud that our goal to provide innovative products for orthodontists has enabled our rapid growth and placement on this prestigious list of companies," says Amir Abolfathi, chief executive officer and co-founder. "Our recent product launches of uDesign® 7 and the uAssist™ service, along with our expansion to Australia and New Zealand are evidence that we truly want to make a difference in the global aligner market by providing a flexible and efficient product platform that empowers orthodontists to make the best clinical decisions for their patients."

uLab Systems was founded in 2015 and is the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign treatment planning software. The most recent addition of the uAssist treatment planning assistance service now allows orthodontists ultimate flexibility to treatment plan cases for their aligner patients; plan the case themselves or send it to a licensed team of orthodontists and dentists for assistance in less than 72 hours. With options for in-office printing or ordering uSmile aligners from the US manufacturing facility, combined with new treatment planning options, pay-per-aligner pricing structure, and best-in-class delivery times, uLab is the most versatile aligner platform on the market for orthodontists.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 85% of source materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

