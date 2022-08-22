THE WEATHER CHANNEL REVEALS LATEST NEW SERIES, FAST: HOME RESCUE - A HOME RENOVATION SERIES HIGHLIGHTING FAMILIES IMPACTED BY NATURAL DISASTERS AND EXTREME WEATHER

New Series FAST: HOME RESCUE Follows Disaster-Relief Organization, Reach Out Worldwide Founded by the Late Paul Walker, FAST & FURIOUS Franchise Star

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network announced a brand new rescue and recovery series, FAST: HOME RESCUE. The show follows families whose lives have been devastated by severe weather and natural disasters, and helps them rebuild stronger than before. In partnership with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) – a disaster relief organization founded by the late Paul Walker, star of the Fast & Furious franchise – The Weather Channel works with Cody and Felicia Walker – Paul's brother and sister-in-law and the current leaders of ROWW – to rebuild homes in the most devastated communities.

FAST: Home Rescue (PRNewswire)

In FAST: HOME RESCUE, married couple Cody and Felicia Walker lead a team of first-responders, military veterans and construction and design professionals who augment local expertise to accelerate relief efforts. Each episode features a different deserving family and each build happens in just five days. FAST: HOME RESCUE premieres, Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel.

"The new series, FAST: HOME RESCUE is at the intersection of extreme weather events and home renovation. This transformative show reveals the destructive nature of tornadoes, fires and floods, while highlighting the powerful recovery stories of each family," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel/Weather Group. "Viewers will experience many emotions during the 1-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, to heart-warming moments of triumph. There's no network better equipped to tell these survivors' stories than The Weather Channel."

This new series, FAST: HOME RESCUE will feature marquee advertising sponsors, including P&G brands Tide and Charmin as well as Ford and Allstate. Tide Loads of Hope initiative, which helps communities wash and get clean clothes after natural disasters, is featured as well as Charmin's Sustainability initiative Protect, Grow and Restore forests. Within an episode, Charmin highlights the restore pillar focusing on their partnership with Arbor Day Foundation to restore 1 million trees in areas that have been devastated by natural disasters by 2025. Ford will debut their new F-150 Lightning throughout the series, highlighting the Lightning's charging features that can assist homeowners affected by power outages during extreme weather events. Allstate will educate homeowners on the best ways to protect their home against the threat of extreme weather and natural disasters before and after the storm through branded content segments that align to their new brand creative.

FAST: HOME RESCUE is produced by Fight or Flight Studios and is executive produced by Rob Hill, Noah Mark and Sam Wasserman. Noah Mark also serves as showrunner. Episodes of FAST: HOME RESCUE will be available to watch on-demand after airing on broadcast via The Weather Channel's Connected Television (CTV) app. The Weather Channel CTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, and Xfinity Flex.

