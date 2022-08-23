Graviti Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Graviti is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graviti, Inc., a pioneering data platform with the mission of empowering enterprises to manage and utilize unstructured data at scale, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"Protecting our customers' data is one of our highest priorities," said Alex Li, Chief Technology Officer at Graviti. "This allows us to provide an additional layer of reassurance for our customers in the deployment of Graviti's data platform and validates our ever-growing commitment to securing our customer data. Compliance with SOC 2 requirements shows our ongoing efforts that Graviti is applying best practices to ensure the security of data for our existing and potential customers and for those who care most about data security and privacy."

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Graviti completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

To earn this attestation, Graviti partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Graviti executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

Founded in 2019 by Edward Cui, Graviti is the pioneering data platform with the mission of empowering enterprises to manage and utilize unstructured data at scale. Raised in a Pre-Series-A round of $12 million, Graviti employs domain experts globally including Uber, Google, Airbnb and solves one of the most daunting challenges involved with creating modern AI applications. More information could be found online at www.graviti.com .

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com.

