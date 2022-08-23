U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Majority Announce New Collaboration & Webinar Series to Help the Small Business Community Navigate Today's Economic Challenges

"The Bottom Line" webinar series will bring together SBA officials, small business advocates, and economic experts for discussions on how to address economic challenges facing small businesses today.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 22, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, and John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of Small Business Majority, signed a co-sponsorship agreement to partner on a new webinar series, "The Bottom Line", to introduce our small businesses across America to SBA tools and resources to address timely economic challenges, on the heels of President Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"This alliance between the SBA and Small Business Majority will help expand and deepen the SBA's outreach network to better connect with small businesses and entrepreneurs in every corner of our nation. Throughout COVID, with the support of our incredible network, the SBA has helped small businesses pivot and survive during COVID with relief from the American Rescue Plan. This collaborative training series comes at a critical time as small businesses continue to navigate inflation, supply chain disruptions, and workforce challenges," said Administrator Guzman. "With Small Business Majority, we will be working to provide relevant educational webinars and better communicate to small businesses owners about the vital resources the SBA offers that can help them strengthen their balance sheets and leverage the opportunities and benefits in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower health and energy costs, bolster our clean energy economy and supply chains, and shrink our federal deficit – all while strengthening success pathways to the American Dream for our entrepreneurs."

Announced following the passage of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which opens the door to enacting more robust, targeted policies that benefit Americans and small business owners still navigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lowering healthcare and energy costs, reducing the federal deficit, and investing in clean energy solutions that create new opportunities for small manufacturers, the SBA and Small Business Majority have committed to helping entrepreneurs navigate challenges such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, and other issues addressed in the IRA.

Through these webinars, members of the small business community will be connected to a diverse suite of SBA and resource partner tools and strategies for long-term, stable growth, facilitate networking connections, and receive insight on the Biden-Harris Administration's policy priorities.

"Small business ownership is a potent force that can help address economic inequality and build dignity," said John Arensmeyer, Founder & CEO, Small Business Majority. "A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem provides an innovative pathway for women, people of color, young adults, veterans, disabled people, immigrants, and rural residents to enter the mainstream American economy and build income and independence. We are excited to join in this collaboration with the SBA to bring forth knowledge-based and useful tools and resources that will help to enhance the business ecosystem and support a drive toward confident entrepreneurship."

The first webinar in this series is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, titled "How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner." This session will provide an overview of operational strategies, funding options, and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation and will be a partner collaboration with organizations like the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Prosperity Now.

SBA and Small Business Majority remain steadfast in lowering the barriers to opportunity for smaller firms and businesses and ensuring entrepreneurs, especially those in under-resourced areas, have equitable access to capital, essential benefits, and a solid pathway toward sustainable growth.

For additional information on "The Bottom Line" webinar series, please visit https://smallbusinessmajority.org/events/the-bottom-line-webinar-series-with-the-sba. Additional information on SBA funding opportunities can be found at www.sba.gov/funding-programs.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About Small Business Majority

Small Business Majority is a national small business organization that empowers America's diverse entrepreneurs to build a thriving and equitable economy. We engage our network of more than 85,000 small businesses and 1,500 business and community organizations to deliver resources to entrepreneurs and advocate for public policy solutions that promote inclusive small business growth. Our work is bolstered by extensive research and deep connections with the small business community that enable us to educate stakeholders about key issues impacting America's entrepreneurs, with a special focus on the smallest businesses and those facing systemic inequities. Learn more about us on our website and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

