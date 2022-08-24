Payam Ataii, DMD, MBA Joins Aspen Dental® as Senior Vice President of Orthodontic Support

Aspen Dental expands leadership team with strategic hire amidst growing investment in aligner therapies

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental® today announced that Dr. Payam Ataii has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Orthodontic Support.

Dr. Ataii will be responsible for educating and supporting doctors and staff about the benefits of clear aligners to patients and develop improved strategies, processes, and procedures to deliver clear aligners. This will include development of an interactive, customized, end-to-end learning journey for doctors across the Aspen Dental network to stay up to date on the latest technology, clinical approach, and practical integration into office and patient care processes.

"I'm excited to join Aspen Dental at a time of rapid growth with the opportunity to support such a wide, talented network of doctors in embracing the ways that technology can make patient care more effective and accessible," said Dr. Payam Ataii, senior vice president of orthodontic support for Aspen Dental.

Dr. Ataii has more than 20 years of experience in the clear aligner space and is regarded as an innovator and thought leader amongst his peers, having led on more than 3,600 clear aligner cases. He spent more than 15 years training general dentists across the country in aligner technology before he began teaching and consulting for other clear aligner companies.

"As we continue to expand our family of brands and offerings, the model and vision remain the same – to equip local providers to provide quality, affordable and accessible care to patients," said Bob Fontana, chairman & CEO of TAG – The Aspen Group. "Leveraging new technologies and staying ahead of new clinical treatments is a key part of that vision. Dr. Ataii's decades of experience in clear aligners will elevate the quality of training and resources we provide our network of doctors, ultimately elevating patient treatment options and furthering our goal of breaking down barriers to care."

Dr. Ataii earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and completed his dental externship at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He is also a patent holder of an FDA-cleared oral device and continues to innovate and create health solutions to help patients receive the quality care they deserve.

About Aspen Dental®

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

