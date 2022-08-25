COLLEGE H.U.N.K.S. SEEKS TO HIRE NEW MUSCLE

The professional moving company provides competitive pay and flexible schedules

TAMPA, Fla. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back to school time and if you're looking for a way to balance your college classes with a great job, College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ® has the solution. The award-winning full-service moving and hauling company is now hiring. They offer competitive pay and flexible schedules, and applicants can schedule an interview online and receive notice for an appointment within minutes.

"The past couple of years have been incredibly exciting for our brand. We've grown significantly, having opened 50 new locations in 2021 and we've added more this year," said Roman Cowan, President of College HUNKS. "To help meet this growth, we're looking for new team members to join our organization. We are committed to our core values, including building leaders. By recruiting college students, we can help pave the way for a successful future with a job that offers an opportunity for building your resume, earning competitive pay, and more."

The brand is hiring more than 1,000 full-time and part-time employees nationwide and opportunities are also available for customer service positions and Brand Central careers. In addition to their expedited application process, the company offers various incentives for new hires. Each location is owned by a franchise partner, so incentives may vary. Check with your local College HUNKS for details.

"Our team members are the backbone of our enterprise and we hold steadfast to a People First philosophy that puts our guests and team members in the forefront. College HUNKS has a firm belief that when you take care of your people, your company can grow," added Cowan. "We're excited to continue our expansion across the country and welcome new talent to join us on the journey."

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 190 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

In January 2022, College HUNKS was featured in the Season 11 premiere of the CBS series UNDERCOVER BOSS. Co-founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman both went undercover to examine their company's operations and this marked the first time that two bosses were featured in one show.

