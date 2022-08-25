NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD WELCOMES CHRIS STAPLETON, JON BATISTE, JASON ISBELL, BRANDI CARLILE, AMANDA SHIRES

NBBY Showcases Music, Art and Elephants

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make plans now to visit Nashville's Big Back Yard and celebrate world-class events including Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, ShoalsFest and Plein Air Painters of the Southeast. Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and Jon Batiste are among dozens of artists performing at Pilgrimage, Sept. 24-25 in Franklin, TN. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires headline Isbell's boutique event ShoalsFest, Oct. 1-2 in Florence, AL. Choose from six must-experience music, art and cultural events, plus explore places to stay and dining options.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Sept. 24-25, 2022 – Franklin, TN

Now in its eighth year, Pilgrimage brings new meaning to music just south of Music City. Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and dozens more perform on six stages across the picturesque Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The cultural focus includes artisans, food trucks and makers that bring context and authenticity to the Pilgrimage experience. Get tickets.

The Americana Music Triangle Experience at Pilgrimage - The communities along the Americana Music Triangle are represented at Pilgrimage, making information available about the places where the music was born. The AMTE tent is the place to listen to live music and get details about a trip down the Gold Record Road.

ShoalsFest – Oct. 1-2, 2022 – Florence, AL

This boutique event is one of the south's premiere music festivals. Your host, the ever-inspiring Jason Isbell, brings his music and friends to celebrate in his home state of Alabama. Multiple artists, including Brittney Spencer, Amanda Shires and Drivin 'N' Cryin, join Isbell and the 400 Unit Oct. 1-2, McFarland Park, Florence, AL. Get tickets.

Plein Air Painters of The Southeast – Sept. 23-24, 2022 – Leiper's Creek Gallery - Leiper's Fork, TN

Thirty highly acclaimed Plein Air painters will spend Sept. 19-24 painting in the bucolic village of Leiper's Fork, TN. Sept. 23-24, guests are invited to experience the painters creating art en' plein air. At 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 special guest Peter Trippi, editor-in-chief of "Fine Art Connoisseur" magazine, will talk about the world of art.

Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN, is one of the hottest music venues in the state, with surprise performances recently by Carrie Underwood and Wynonna. Songwriters, artists and visitors come from around the world to have this authentic experience. Thursday Night Open Mic Night is the stuff of legend.

The Elephant Discovery Center in Hohenwald, TN, exists to support the private Elephant Sanctuary nearby. The cameras in the Discovery Center allow visitors to view the elephants via video. The Elephant Discovery Center offers hands-on exhibits and educational programming.

Lodging options:

The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN

The Gunrunner in Florence, AL

The Stricklin in Florence, AL

Pot & Kettle Cottages in Leiper's Fork, TN

Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL

Dining options:

Odette- Florence, AL

1892 - Leiper's Fork, TN

Fish Camp - Centerville, TN

Mt. Pleasant Grille - Mount Pleasant, TN

