GID Announces Acquisition of 58,000+ square foot Warehouse in Boston suburb

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta and Boston, has announced the acquisition of 265 Foster Street, a 58k square-foot industrial warehouse located at the intersection of I-495 and Route 2 in Littleton, MA.

The property includes over seven acres of excess land, of which a portion currently functions as outdoor storage space and will fulfill the robust tenant demand for over 50k sq. ft. space within the Boston market while uniquely offering secured outdoor storage. The building also features six dock high doors and three drive-ins with clear heights between 19 and 24 feet.

With this addition to its Boston-area portfolio, GID will continue to maintain the asset to institutional standards with the help of CBRE, who has been selected as the property manager and leasing broker.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

