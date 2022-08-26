Kia Announces 2023 Forte

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after a significant product enhancement featured new front and rear design elements, a new available 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display, and an expanded roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the Forte compact sedan returns mostly unchanged for model year 2023. The Forte is still available in four trim levels – LX (formerly FE), LXS, GT-Line, GT and maintains up to 41 MPG on the highway1.

For 2023, all LX, LXS and GT-Line models with 2.0-liter engines are SULEV30 compliant. Furthermore, the GT Technology Package has been deleted. However, FCA Fusion – a combination of Front Collision Alert -Cyclist (FCA-Cyc), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Highway Driver Assist (HDA) and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) -- which was previously included in the GT Technology Package, has been added to the GT model with DCT.

Pricing 2 – MSRP (excludes $1,095.00 destination)



• LX $ 19,490 • LXS $ 19,990 • GT-Line $ 21,690 • GT (DCT) $ 24,190 • GT (MT) $ 24,890

Engine:



• 2.0 MPI I-4 – CVT: 147 hp/132 lb.-ft. of torque

• 1.6T GDI 1-4 – 6-Speed Manual or 7-Speed DCT: 201 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 1 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

• LX: 30/41/34 • LXS: 28/39/32 • GT-Line: 28/39/32 • GT: 27/35/30 • GT w/MT: 22/31/26

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :



• Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

° STD GT-Line, GT(DCT); OPT LXS

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Ped

° STD all trims

• Highway Driving Assist

° STD GT; OPT GT-Line

• Lane Keeping Assist

° STD all trims

• Lane Following Assist

° STD all trims

• Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control

° STD GT; OPT GT-Line

• Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

° STD GT w/MT; OPT GT

• Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

° STD GT-Line, GT, GT(DCT); OPT LXS

• Safe Exit Warning

° STD GT-Line, GT, GT w/MT; OPT LXS

Dimensions:



• Overall Length: 182.7 in. • Overall Width: 70.9 in. • Overall Height: 56.5 in. • Wheelbase: 106.3 in.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

