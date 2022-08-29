360training Launches New Interactive, Gamified OSHA 10 & 30 Construction Courses

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, a leading OSHA regulatory and compliance training platform, has launched an updated version of its OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 Construction courses in both English and Spanish . At the heart of this update was making courses more engaging and encouraging for students.

To accomplish this, 360training has included games and quizzes within the courses to motivate learners. This gamified design both enhances learning and increases participation . Gamification in online courses has also been shown to improve memory, processing speed, and reasoning.

The new versions of OSHA 10 and 30 training leverages HTML5 programming for a rich media experience that is both more accessible across browsers and mobile-capable, allowing for upgraded speed and interactivity.

Ryan Linders, CMO at 360training, adds "We strive to constantly enhance courses to evolve with technology through gamification and interactive product enhancements, ensuring they're the best available in the market with an exceptional customer experience."

Another benefit of these dynamic and interactive web-based courses is that they can be taken anywhere, anytime, using any browser on a computer or mobile device. Their user-friendly design gets employees in the course, trained, and on the job faster, with DOL cards shipped within two weeks.

Students who enroll in these appealing, user-friendly courses can expect exciting gaming modules that make the courses go by faster and improve their chances of passing on the first try.

About 360training

360training is an integrated digital training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

