InventHelp Inventor Develops Holder for Sanitizing Cloths (ALL-2766)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to ensure that sanitizing cloths are readily available when needed," said an inventor, from Bowden, Ga., "so I invented the HEALTH GUARD. My design can be used to sanitize the hands, shopping cart handles, vehicle steering wheels and bathroom door handles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention ensures that sanitizing cloths are readily accessible at all times. In doing so, it increases safety and sanitation. It also eliminates the hassle of transporting bulky containers of wipes and it can be easily stored in a pocket, backpack, purse or tote. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2766, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp