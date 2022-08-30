CARRAT® launches the first smart bracelet that allows you to always be safe

CARRAT® launches the first smart bracelet that allows you to always be safe

GENEVA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARRAT is launching its safety bracelet collection that contacts your loved ones in case of danger.

The smart bracelet that allows you to always be safe. (PRNewswire)

To make this idea come true, CARRAT will launch a collection of bracelets on Kickstarter on the 30th of August 2022– click here to pre-order a bracelet.

Born from the accumulation of many negative experiences around personal safety in our everyday life. CARRAT wanted to create a bracelet that allows everybody to feel safe and protected in case of danger.

In 2021, more than 71% of the women had experienced sexual harassment in a public space. Over 95% of them didn't report their experiences to the police. And this tendency is increasing every year.

The founder of CARRAT Alexandre Cerret decided that they will take action to decrease these numbers significantly and developed a tool to protect, normalize reporting and fight victim blaming.

The bracelet has an emergency button that allows you to always be safe and serein with the BLE 5.2 technology integrated into it.

The idea was to link innovation and design. The bracelet is made of high-end materials such as Gold 18k, Silver 925, enamel and silk, to provide you comfort and durability duplicated and this, in different colors.

When in danger simply press the button twice.

This will automatically activate an emergency phone call to your principal security contact.

It will also simultaneously send an emergency text with your precise location to the other contacts that have previously been set up in the CARRAT App.

To pre-order a bracelet please click here.

Contact:

Alexandre Cerret

+41 76 521 12 54

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886111/CARRAT_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886112/CARRAT_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886718/CARRAT_Logo.jpg

The smart bracelet that allows you to always be safe. (PRNewswire)

CARRAT Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CARRAT