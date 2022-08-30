KIA AMERICA CONTINUES TO ACCELERATE THE GOOD THROUGH CHARITABLE DONATION TO WOMEN IN MOTORSPORTS NORTH AMERICA AS PART OF THE U.S. DEBUT OF THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE KIA EV6 GT

Donation is an extension of Kia's "Accelerate The Good" CSR initiatives

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the U.S. debut of the highly anticipated all-electric Kia EV6 GT during Monterey Car Week, Kia America made a monetary donation to Women In Motorsports North America. Unveiled during The Quail, an annual and exclusive gathering of exotic and historic supercars, the 576-hp EV6 GT is the most powerful Kia ever produced and marks a new era in electrification for the brand and further solidifies Kia's leadership position in sustainable mobility.

"The EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia's transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "The EV6 GT is an entirely new level of performance for Kia and as part of its U.S. premiere we wanted to support the communities in which we live and work by helping the causes and organizations that align with Kia's core values."

Kia's partnership with Women In Motorsports North America, a 501c3 co- founded by former race car driver Lyn St. James, was designed to encourage diversity in the field of motorsports. St. James competed in the IndyCar series and was the first woman to earn Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors and is one of nine women to have qualified for the Indianapolis 500. The mission of Women In Motorsports is to provide an inclusive, resourceful environment that fosters mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to ensure a successful future for women in the field of professional motorsports.

