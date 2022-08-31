Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Speaker Lineup for Fifth Annual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced the speaker lineup for the Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit occurring September 15, 2022 at Le Meridien Boston Cambridge in Cambridge, MA.

In its fifth year, the QSP Summit is a free conference featuring talks from key industry and academic researchers, a poster session with awards, and networking time with peers. This year's speakers include:

Abed Alnaif, PhD, Principal Scientist - Translational Quantitative Pharmacology

EMD Serono

"Predicting the incidence proportion of drug-induced serotonin syndrome-associated tremors using a model-based meta-analysis"

Alison Betts, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation

Applied BioMath

"More than the sum of their parts: integrating data and knowledge of ADCs in a QSP platform model to predict efficacy and toxicity"

Panteleimon Mavroudis, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist - Lab Head, Quantitative Pharmacology

Sanofi

"Model-Based Approaches to Guide Feasibility and Design of Multispecific Biotherapeutics"

Greg Moore, PhD, Director of Protein Engineering

Xencor

"Enabling selective activity of CD28 and TGFbR2 bispecific antibodies through cis or trans avidity engineering"

Hiroyuki Sayama, PhD, Research Fellow

Astellas Pharma

"A Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Approach in Oncology Drug Development – Virtual Clinical Trial Simulation for a KRASG12C inhibitor"

Brian Schmidt, PhD, Executive Director, Head QSP and PBPK

Bristol Myers Squibb

"Increasing the probability of success: supporting a diverse pipeline with a variety of mechanistic modeling approaches"

Leah Terrian, PhD Graduate Student

Michigan State University

"Cell Differentiation as a Critical State Transition"

In addition to the conference presentations, there will also be an executive roundtable featuring panelists:

David de Graaf , PhD, Strategic Advisor at Abcuro, Inc

Nathan Higginson-Scott , PhD, Chief Technology Officer and SVP, Drug Creation at Seismic Therapeutic

Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Immuno-oncology Research at Moderna

"We're excited to see everyone in person at the QSP Summit this year," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO at Applied BioMath. "The QSP Summit is a great opportunity to bring industry and academia together to share successes and challenges in topics related to quantitative systems pharmacology, systems biology, or mechanistic/translational PK/PD."

To learn more and register for the QSP Summit, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-summit-2022 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

