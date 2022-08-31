Beloved Restaurant Brand, Jollibee, Brings Its Joy to Philadelphia on September 2, 2022, with Grand Opening Marking Its First Location in the State of Pennsylvania

The global restaurant brand is full steam ahead on its aggressive expansion effort across North America and The City of Brotherly Love is about to be full of Jollibee Joy

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee is bringing its signature brand of joy to Philadelphia and officially establishing the brand's first location in the state of Pennsylvania.

Jollibee Philadelphia, PA Storefront (PRNewswire)

On September 2, 2022, Jollibee will swing open its doors at 7340 Bustleton Avenue and invites all hungry Philadelphians to come experience what sets Jollibee apart from its competitors – extraordinary menu offerings and friendly customer service. Widely revered for its delectable Chickenjoy bone-in fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pies, the brand is bounding towards its ambitious goal to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains. As a testament to its delicious offerings, international food website Eater.com (Vox Media) recently named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America" after its Chickenjoy bested 14 global brands in four rounds of contests.

For those planning to visit Jollibee's first location in Philadelphia, here's everything you need to know:

Address : 7340 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week.

How To Order: At this time, customers can dine at the restaurant beginning on opening day or pick up their orders to go. There will be drive-thru service, providing visitors the ultimate convenience.

"What a joy it is to finally be able to say we are open and ready to serve the people of Philadelphia," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "We heard our fans loud and clear and know that this market has been waiting a long time for their very own Jollibee. The city of Philadelphia is ripe with American history, the location of many "firsts" for this country, and now home to the first Jollibee in Pennsylvania. Expanding to new markets across America and being welcomed in new cities is always an honor for our brand and Philadelphia is no exception."

Whether you have dined at Jollibee before or are trying it for the very first time, here is the rundown of "must-try" menu items:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried-chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. : Jollibee's signature fried-chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Spicy Chickenjoy : Another top seller is Spicy Chickenjoy, which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy. : Another top seller is Spicy Chickenjoy, which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy.

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by The Takeout , and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by, and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust. : Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

Jollibee is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down and is opening its 85th restaurant in North America right on the heels of its Times Square flagship location, which opened on August 18, 2022. Earlier this summer, Jollibee added two more notable locations to its East Coast footprint: Alexandria, VA – its first in Northern Virginia, which opened on June 26; and Jamaica Queens, NY – its second in the famed New York City borough, which opened on July 21. Make sure to keep an eye out as Jollibee continues expanding to several new U.S. markets in the coming months, including sunny Orlando, Florida.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

