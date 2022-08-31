ChurnZero announces Australian subsidiary as global growth accelerates

Customer Success company now hiring team for Sydney office

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, announced today the creation of ChurnZero Pty Ltd, the company's second international subsidiary. Its Sydney, Australia office will open by the end of 2022 to support ChurnZero's current and future clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

This marks a year of continued growth and expansion for ChurnZero. In addition to launching its first international headquarters in Amsterdam, the company has more than doubled its staff in the past year. ChurnZero has brought on more than 100 new employees in the last six months, including two key executive appointments: Aaron Levine as chief financial officer and Allison Tiscornia as chief customer officer.

ChurnZero is now actively hiring a go-to-market team in the Sydney region, where the company will employ local talent across functions including Customer Success, implementation, customer support, and sales. Within the next 12 months, ChurnZero expects to have more than 30 full-time employees based overseas.

"Our earlier expansion to Amsterdam has proven there is a great demand for purpose-built Customer Success solutions," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero. "By establishing an office in Australia, ChurnZero can provide better support to subscription-based businesses in the APAC region."

To learn more about the open positions in Sydney and apply to join the growing team, visit the careers page at churnzero.com/careers.

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

