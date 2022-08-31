Cincinnati Children's Promotes Stephanie Ebken to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Ebken also serves as Chief of Staff to the President & CEO

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Ebken has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

A 20-year member of the team at Cincinnati Children's, Ebken has provided oversight for Marketing & Communications since 2019. The team includes more than 50 professionals leading brand and marketing strategy, media relations, social media, creative services, digital strategy, internal communications and more.

Ebken serves as a member of the 10-person Executive Team and her impact can be felt widely and deeply across the organization. Over the years, she has made significant contributions to the development, enhancement, and implementation of countless institutional programs, initiatives and strategies.

"Stephanie's relentless dedication to the mission and values of Cincinnati Children's coupled with her ability to see the big picture while also paying attention to detail have undoubtedly been a foundational element of the continued success of Cincinnati Children's," said Steve Davis, MD, President & CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "Her career journey at Cincinnati Children's is a great example of our investment in a culture of attracting, developing and retaining great talent."

Ebken also serves as Chief of Staff to the President & CEO, a responsibility she has held for nearly a decade. In this capacity, she provides communication, coordination and strategic counsel to the CEO, senior leadership, as well as the Board of Trustees.

In 2004, Ebken joined the Cincinnati Children's team as a Market Analyst in Business Development. Over the following two decades, she advanced multiple times and took on new opportunities within Business Development, Planning and organizational leadership.

"I am grateful for all of the opportunities I've received as part of the team at Cincinnati Children's," said Ebken. "I look forward to continuing to share so many amazing stories to help advance our world-class academic, research and clinical missions. Cincinnati Children's is truly a special place and I'm honored to be a part of it."

A graduate of Miami University, Ebken received her bachelor's degree in business administration and is a non-practicing Ohio Certified Public Accountant. She lives in Anderson Township with Brandon, her husband of 22 years, and her two daughters, Megan and Allison.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. A nonprofit, academic medical center established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through fully integrated, globally recognized research, education, and innovation. www.cincinnatichildrens.org

