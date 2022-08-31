Family of Shireen Abu Akleh To Hold News Conference At National Press Club Thursday

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

Event: National Press Club Newsmaker News Conference with family of Shireen Abu Akleh

When: Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2p.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 13th floor

Who: Lina Abu Akleh, niece of Shireen, will make a statement and take questions.

Details:

Lina Abu Akleh is in Washington to receive the President's Award from the National Press Club in honor of her aunt, Shireen, a veteran correspondent from Al Jazeera who was killed while covering an Israeli military action in the West Bank in May. In addition to being a well-known, and highly regarded journalist, Shireen was also an American citizen. Her protective vest was clearly marked PRESS at the time she was killed. There have been no charges filed or notices of discipline or suspension for this killing. Several investigations have concluded that the shot that killed Shireen was fired from a position that was controlled by the IDF. The family, Al Jazeera, dozens of members of Congress, the Secretary of State, the National Press Club and other press freedom organizations believe there should be an independent investigation led by the United States Department of Justice into the killing of this American citizen and highly respected journalist.

Live video of the event will be available on press.org and YouTube.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members, the club is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

