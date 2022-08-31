NAFA ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 GREEN FLEET AWARDS WINNERS

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, announced the annual Green Fleet Awards winners during the Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference and Expo in Durham, North Carolina. Top honors were awarded to City of Riverside, CA as the first place fleet; City of Long Beach, CA Fleet Services as the second place fleet; and City of Dublin, OH as the third place fleet. The top three Green Fleets showcased their commitments towards the use of alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle composition, fuel usage and savings, purchasing policy, long-range planning, and community outreach among other areas. View the full list of winners at: https://www.nafa.org/green-fleet-awards-2022/.

The Green Fleet Awards recognizes various government and commercial fleet organizations, in North America, who execute groundbreaking and ingenious green initiatives. Applicants of the contest are required to respond to a comprehensive set of criteria that embodies the challenges and requirements of fleet professionals. "We recognize the Green Fleet Awards winners, as leaders, through their positive efforts to better the environmental impacts of their fleet operations while simultaneously encouraging others to follow suit," said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.

The 2022 Green Fleet Awards are sponsored by AssetWorks, Toyota, Fuel Force, Geotab, Ingevity and NC Clean Energy Technology Center.

Get the full story on the methodologies, infrastructure and technologies that worked for the top Green Fleets during an upcoming webinar, hosted as part of the Sustainable Fleet Technology Webinars series, on September 15.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.6 million vehicles that drive an estimated 50 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $100 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

