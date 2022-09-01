Aadi Bioscience Announces Participation in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that the Company will be participating in and hosting one-on-one meetings at the following conferences during September:

Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference, September 7-8, 2022 , in Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley's 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 12-14, 2022 , in New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright's 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, 2022 , in New York, NY

Ladenburg Thalmann's 2022 Healthcare Conference, September 29, 2022 , in New York, NY

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022, Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on exploratory data from AMPECT, a registrational study supporting approval in advanced malignant PEComa, and following a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

