Growing Critical Power Solutions Provider Unveils New Headquarters

MEQUON, Wis., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently outgrown its nearby Milwaukee offices, Eagle Eye Power Solutions purchased and moved into a new 53,000-square-foot facility a few miles north in January. After months of renovating the new space, it was time to open its doors to out-of-town customers and partners in late July.

Some of the highlights of this two-day Open House event were:

Also in attendance was the Missouri-based Eagle Eye Services team, who worked together with the engineering team, to perform training workshops throughout the week. With everyone focused on collaboration, Eagle Eye CEO, Ryan Sberna, said the week was a worthwhile investment into the company.

"Having everyone here together in one place was an invaluable experience. Not only did it allow us to have in-person meetings about pressing business items, but we also had the chance to catch up with one another on a personal level as well."

With almost all COVID travel restrictions finally lifted across much of the country, this was the first time for many distant guests to visit the new facility.

"It's easy to get caught up with the day-to-day work and not take the time to meet up with people face-to-face. The Open House was a great opportunity to take a mid-year break, focus on relationships and talk to one another in-person about what needs to be accomplished in Q3 and Q4," said Service Manager, Erik Knudtson.

Drafting off the momentum of the Open House, Eagle Eye looks forward to hosting more training and relationship-building events with valued customers and partners in the future.

"We're excited to be in this new space where we have an opportunity to do so many things. We'll continue expanding our capabilities, adding more training stations to our battery lab and building out a podcast studio to allow us to take part in more conversations with industry experts. It's all about continuing to make our headquarters a hub for thought leadership in the industry," said Sberna.

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

