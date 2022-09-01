Lyons & Simmons Selected Dallas' Top Personal Injury Firm for 2022

Elite trial firm also honored in Texas Lawyer magazine's 'Best of' Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, has been selected by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas for 2022.

Launched in 2010 to identify the top industry support companies in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, the personal injury designation was added to the publication's "Best of" survey in 2020, with Lyons & Simmons taking top honors. Recognized among the top three PI firms in each of the past three years, the firm also has earned a place in the Texas Lawyer " Best of" Hall of Fame .

With a focus on large, complex personal injury and wrongful death cases, the trial firm's founders, Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons , are devoted to representing those whose lives have been torn apart by the actions of others.

"It is no secret that hard work will always make a difference in anything that you do," says Lyons. "We feel like no one is going to outwork us on our cases. Thinking about the endgame from the outset and preparing from start to finish takes time and resources, but it's the best way to win."

That relentless approach has earned Lyons & Simmons a reputation for big results in important cases, even when facing long odds. In 2021, the firm earned the John Howie Award from the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association for "the courageous pursuit of justice in the face of adversity" after a record-setting wrongful death verdict in Midland County, Texas.

Lyons and Simmons also currently serve on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the multi

-

district litigation involving the

November 2021

Astroworld Festival tragedy. The firm also represents the family of one of the 10 concertgoers killed in the crowd crush.

"We take our clients' problems on as we would if they were our problems , and we're not going to stop until we find a way to right what wrong they have experienced," says Simmons. "We are consumed not only with what needs to be done to help our clients move on with their lives, but also how to prevent these tragedies from ever happening to someone else. That approach resonates with our clients, and we will never take their trust for granted."

Full results of the "Best of 2022" survey are published in the September/October issue of Texas Lawyer and can be found online at https://www.law.com/texaslawyer/best-of/.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com .

