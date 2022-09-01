ReasonLabs' RAV Endpoint Protection Achieves Gold OPSWAT Access Control Certification for Endpoint Security Applications

Access Control Certification validates the compatibility and effectiveness of ReasonLabs' consumer cybersecurity solution, RAV Endpoint Protection

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , a leading cybersecurity company providing enterprise-grade protection to users all around the world, has today announced that its RAV Endpoint Protection solution has received Gold Certification from Access Technologies (OPSWAT), a leader in critical infrastructure protection. OPSWAT's Access Control Certification Program provides reliable and consistent metrics for validating the effectiveness of anti-malware products and establishing device trust. The program's Gold certification badge is awarded to applications that achieve access control compatibility.

"Achieving Gold Certification in OPSWAT's Access Control Center Program further validates RAV Endpoint Protection as an industry-leading next-generation consumer solution," said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. "The certification has created an easy way for customers to validate our solution's capabilities. End users can be assured that RAV Endpoint Protection secures endpoints with a high degree of confidence."

ReasonLabs is the first Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) software with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities built specifically for home users. Whereas traditional antiviruses use a one-to-one detection technology to fight breaches and malware, ReasonLabs's intuitive engine utilizes a variety of technologies and techniques to predict and prevent virus attacks. By leveraging machine learning algorithms and AI, RAV Endpoint Protection sorts through millions of files to easily identify potentially hazardous ones and ensures proactive detection and resolution of the most complex malware.

"From OPSWAT's inception, we have pioneered the concept of zero trust," said Benny Czarny, founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "The OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program extends this idea to IT System Administrators by relieving them from the daunting task of researching, testing and identifying the right endpoint anti-malware and encryption solutions by having us test it for them. We've done the work and verified applications that meet our exacting zero trust standards."

Since RAV Endpoint Protection utilizes state-of-the-art EDR technology powered by artificial intelligence, ReasonLabs is able to provide the strongest defense for customers' personal assets. By utilizing an EDR approach, RAV is able to detect threats virtually anywhere, in contrast to systems built with a legacy one-to-one detection method. When coupled with its other security products including RAV VPN, RAV Safer Web, RAV Online Security, and FamilyKeeper, users can feel confident knowing every single endpoint is secured.

"We developed the OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program to recognize the very best security solutions in the market, and ReasonLabs' RAV Endpoint Protection solution has met these demanding requirements," said Hamid Karimi, VP Technology Alliances and OEM at OPSWAT. "Gold certification is a badge of trust that certifies that a vendor's solutions do what they say they do and are effective against the latest emerging threats. IT professionals who are looking for the most effective antivirus solutions rely on Gold Certified vendors, and now they should consider ReasonLabs' RAV Endpoint Protection."

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection enjoyed by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv.

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT CIP solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. In total, 98% of U.S. nuclear power facilities and more than 1,400 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and to protect their reputations, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information, visit www.opswat.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

