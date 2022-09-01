Seafarer Capital Partners Announces Addition of Lydia So as a Lead Manager to Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund

LARKSPUR, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafarer Capital Partners today announced that Lydia So has been added as a Lead Portfolio Manager to the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund (SIGIX, SFGIX), effective August 31, 2022. Ms. So joins Andrew Foster and Paul Espinosa as Lead Managers of the Fund.

"I'm delighted that Lydia has joined Seafarer Capital Partners and will bring her extensive capabilities in identifying growth opportunities across the emerging markets to the benefit of shareholders in the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund," said Andrew Foster, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Seafarer Capital Partners.

Ms. So joined Seafarer Capital Partners in May of 2022. As a Lead Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund, she will direct the research process for growth securities and identify new positions to enter the Fund by utilizing Seafarer's established research and selection process, which is focused on bottom-up, fundamental security selection.

Prior to joining Seafarer, Ms. So was a portfolio manager at Rondure Global Advisors, where she focused on international and emerging market equities. Before Rondure, she spent 15 years at Matthews International Capital Management, adviser to the Matthews Asia Funds, where she built and led a team focused on growth-oriented strategies in emerging Asia. While there, she launched and was the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund (known now as the Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund) from its inception in 2008 to 2020.

Ms. So was also a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia Science and Technology Fund (known now as the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund) from 2008 to 2017 and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund from 2019 to 2020. Ms. So holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Davis. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

The Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund, which marked its ten year anniversary in 2022, seeks to offer investors a relatively stable means of participating in the growth prospects of emerging markets, while attempting to mitigate adverse volatility in returns. Since inception,[1] the Fund ranked in the top decile of diversified emerging markets funds, as of June 30, 2022 Morningstar data.[2] The strategy is managed using a collaborative process where each Lead Manager directs research projects within their area of expertise. Ms. So leads the research process for the Fund's growth securities, Mr. Foster continues to be responsible for the Fund's "core" (moderate growth/income) securities, and Mr. Espinosa continues to focus on the Fund's value securities. The Fund's overall strategy, research process and investment objectives remain unchanged.

About Seafarer Capital Partners

Seafarer Capital Partners, adviser to the Seafarer Funds, is an investment adviser focused on emerging markets. Seafarer offers investment portfolios that seek to participate in the opportunities afforded by the growth and progress in the developing world. The firm employs a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach. Seafarer's objective is to provide long-term investment portfolios that offer sustainable growth, reasonable income, suitable diversification and which mitigate volatility. Founded in 2011, Seafarer is a wholly employee-owned firm located in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.seafarerfunds.com.

[1] The Fund's inception date is February 15, 2012 but Morningstar data is only available as of the beginning of the following month (March 1, 2012).

[2] © 2022 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. This data is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Future returns may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. View the Fund's most recent month-end performance at www.seafarerfunds.com/performance.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor for the Seafarer Funds.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before making an investment decision. This and other information about the Funds are contained in the Prospectus (www.seafarerfunds.com/prospectus), which may be obtained by calling (855) 732-9220. Please read the Prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

Important Risks: An investment in the Funds involves risk, including possible loss of principal. International investing involves additional risks, including social and political instability, market and currency volatility, market illiquidity, and reduced regulation. Emerging markets are often more volatile than developed markets, and investing in emerging markets involves greater risks. Fixed income investments are subject to additional risks, including but not limited to interest rate, credit, and inflation risks. Value investments are subject to the risk that their intrinsic value may not be recognized by the broad market. An investment in the Funds should be considered a long-term investment.

