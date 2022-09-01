VTEX Receives Industry Recognition While Seeing Continued Customer Momentum and Success

Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce.

VTEX Adds and Expands US and Global Customers, Hosts 230+ Successful Live Shopping Events in Q2

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,1 a report that evaluates digital commerce vendors across a range of key metrics to offer insights into both their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Alongside this industry recognition, VTEX continues to see robust customer momentum globally. With a complete commerce, marketplace and order management system (OMS) coupled with a strong partner ecosystem, the platform offers merchants across industries and regions unmatched time to revenue by delivering flexibility without unnecessary complexity. In the last few months, VTEX has added new customers and expanded partnerships with AB InBev, Whirlpool, Yamaha and Briggs & Straton.

"We believe it is an honor to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in Digital Commerce," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX. "We are proud to see our platform and go-to-market strategy gaining momentum worldwide. Digital commerce is the piece of the puzzle that merchants change consistently, but through our commerce expertise and our platform's composability, we can help merchants build a strong backbone for their digital commerce strategies."

Vision and Stability in the Evolving Commerce Industry

Since 2020, the meaning and execution of successful commerce strategies have changed for enterprise brands and retailers, becoming a centerpiece of their business. Omnichannel has shifted from a "nice-to-have" to a critical tool to engage with consumers in a consistent and relevant way. Today, brands and retailers are evolving on the integration of not only physical, desktop and mobile online channels but also interactive, social and conversational commerce channels.

VTEX has succeeded by taking on the complexity of building a proper omnichannel strategy, helping customers to connect separate pieces into one powerful ecosystem. "VTEX is also recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce2 report published on August 15th. We ranked in the top three out of 14 vendors assessed for the B2C Digital Commerce Use Case analysis," said Gomide de Faria.

Additionally, as shown in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Digital Commerce 3 report earlier this year, 96% of VTEX users cite their willingness to recommend VTEX as of January 2022.

Continued Customer Momentum

VTEX is also seeing customer growth and product adoption in the US and globally, including new customers and existing customer expansion. For example:

Samsung was able to sell more than $1 million USD in GMV and engage nearly 12 thousand viewers in a 54-minute long live event in Mexico for the launch of its Galaxy S22 5G. The VTEX Live Shopping app, which allows, among other things, merchants to explore the growing trend of turning salespeople into concierges, saw an increase in the number of events globally with more than 230 successful sessions in Q2. By using VTEX Live Shopping app,was able to sell more thanin GMV and engage nearly 12 thousand viewers in a 54-minute long live event infor the launch of its Galaxy S22 5G.

In the US, Briggs & Stratton chose VTEX for B2B projects across three different business units leveraging VTEX's native multi-site, multi-language and multi-currency capabilities. With a single account and in a single digital commerce platform, VTEX helped Briggs & Stratton eliminate two legacy commerce platforms, improving maintainability and reducing the total cost of ownership.

Spanish marketplace Embargosalobestia needed robust omnichannel capabilities to help unify their multiple sales channels. With VTEX, they improved their checkout, conversion rates and other key commerce performance metrics while also building a true omnichannel strategy that integrates their physical stores and other sales channels.

"Digital Commerce is about composability. We are building the infrastructure that allows brands and retailers to connect their entire commerce ecosystem," added Gomide de Faria. "Whether it's helping companies uncover new revenue streams through new sales channels like conversational commerce or live shopping, or enabling merchants to streamline their operation by extending and integrating our platform to multiple systems — we deliver the solutions our customers need to future-proof their business, stay ahead of the commerce landscape and succeed in increasingly competitive industries."

For a complimentary copy of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, click here (or type bit.ly/GARTNERMQ22). For more information about VTEX, its complete commerce capabilities, and its work with some of the world's largest brands, please visit www.vtex.com .

