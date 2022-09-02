ATA's Share the Road Offers Safe Driving Tips for Labor Day Weekend

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Share the Road highway safety program are advising Labor Day travelers to take extra driving precautions through the busy holiday weekend.

As summer starts to wind down, families will be on the road packing in every ounce of summer fun while they can. The Vacationer has predicted that during Labor Day weekend, nearly 92 million American adults intend on traveling via car to arrive at their destination. Therefore, it is crucial for drivers to practice patience, planning, and safety fundamentals.

"With high volumes of traffic traveling further distances than usual on the highways this Labor Day weekend, practicing safe driving is vital," said Share the Road professional truck driver Jeff Rose, of Yellow. "Everybody deserves to be able to celebrate this holiday in safety, and by applying these simple safety tips, the motoring public can deliver a safe holiday for themselves and their neighbors on the road."

"Doing small things as simple as buckling your safety belt, putting away your cell phone, and leaving an appropriate following distance between you and other cars can all play a part in safe driving," said Share the Road professional truck driver Bob Bramwell, of ABF Freight System, Inc., "We want people across America to have a great time with their family and friends this holiday, and using these tips from professional truck drivers can drastically increase highway safety for everyone."

Share the Road's professional truck drivers promote these safety tips to motorists, students, members of the media, and elected officials throughout the country while on tour with the Share the Road program and through the Share the Road award winning instructional video. They emphasize these tips during major US holidays to remind motorists of all ages about key elements of safe driving, especially relating to operating small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers.

Buckle Up: Safety belts save lives. Day or night, and even if you're riding in the back seat – wear your safety belt.

Slow Down: Chance of a crash nearly triples when driving faster than surrounding traffic. Spring and summer are periods when work zones are busiest. It is important to reduce speeds when traveling through those areas.

Do not drive impaired: There is much to celebrate this time of year, including graduations, and holidays seemingly every weekend. With that said, driving is a great responsibility, and your fellow travelers are relying on safe and attentive drivers to respectfully share the road and make good decisions.

Be aware of truck blind spots: When sharing the road with large trucks, be aware of their blind spots. If you can't see the professional truck driver in his or her mirrors, then the professional truck driver can't see you.

Keep your eyes on the road: Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents, especially among younger drivers. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Only use your cell phone when stopped and never text while driving.

Do not cut in front of large trucks: Remember trucks are heavier and take longer to make a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them.

Prepare your vehicle for long distance travel: Check your wipers and fluids. Have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that might strand motorists on the side of the road.

Leave early and avoid risks: Leave early so you won't be anxious about arriving late. Road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion.

Be aware of the vehicle in front of you: Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead.

Understand congestion patterns: High traffic volumes lead to greater opportunities for accidents, so plan your trip to avoid High traffic volumes lead to greater opportunities for accidents, so plan your trip to avoid traffic bottlenecks and increased traffic volumes.

Share the Road is a highway safety outreach program of the American Trucking Associations that educates all drivers about sharing the roads safely with large trucks. An elite team of professional truck drivers with millions of accident-free miles deliver life-saving messages to millions of motorists annually. The safety program is sponsored by Mack Trucks Inc., and supported by TA-Petro, Pre-Pass, Hyundai Translead, OmniTracs, Mack Leasing, P.S.I., Shell Lubricants, and Bendix. www.atastr.org. Follow Share the Road on Twitter and Facebook.

