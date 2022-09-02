Brighton Health Plan Solutions Named Top Workplace on Long Island

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based healthcare enablement company Brighton Health Plan Solutions has been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Long Island by Schneps Media, the Long Island Press and Dan's Papers. The annual list recognizes "energized" organizations—those that have at least double the average U.S. employee engagement level—based solely on the results of anonymous employee surveys.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions is a healthcare enablement company that is transforming the healthcare landscape. (PRNewsfoto/Brighton Health Plan Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Brighton, which has 310 employees working on Long Island, helps self-funded employer groups, their members and their healthcare providers realize more value in employer-sponsored benefits by offering unprecedented flexibility and customization in its third-party administration of workplace benefits, innovative provider networks, casualty solutions, and integrated technology platform. In the survey, employees gave the company high scores for teamwork, company leadership, culture and the ability for individual employees to have a positive impact on the lives of members while also working to bring needed change to the health care industry.

"Because our employees represent the public face of our organization, we spend a great deal of time and effort to understand what motivates them to give their best at work and in the community," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer at Brighton. "Knowing our teams are responsible for this recognition as a Top Workplace provides confirmation that our efforts are yielding positive momentum and will fuel our efforts to continue engaging with and supporting employees in ways they find meaningful."

Brighton employees also cited the company's innovative and progressive benefits package, its dedication to providing employees time to give back to the community, and its drive to make the company more inclusive. Its diversity, equity and inclusion team, made up of employee volunteers, has implemented multiple programs in the past few years focused on building inclusivity.

"DEI is the future of the workplace because it's all about creating an inclusive workforce where people can be their authentic selves," said Julie Bank, Brighton's chief people officer. "If employees can't be their authentic selves at work, they won't be successful, and we won't be successful as a company."

Brighton's generous benefits package includes health, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending accounts, transportation benefits and a 401(k) plan that matches up to 5.25% of employer contributions. Employees also receive company-paid life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment and long-term disability insurance. The company offers flexibility and remote work options for the majority of employees, and its rewards program enables managers and colleagues to recognize team members for strong performance.

The company's charitable giving program matches employee donations to the United Way dollar for dollar, and all team members who participate earn an additional PTO day. Brighton also provides each employee with a day off to volunteer at United Way partner organizations such as the Hagedorn Little Village School for children with autism and Habitat for Humanity.

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

