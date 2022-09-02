TECNO LAUNCHES FIRST LAPTOP MEGABOOK T1 AT IFA, BERLIN

Specially designed for generation Z users, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 offers stunning features with stylish designs, making it thinner and better in every aspect with a very competitive price.

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global premium smartphone and smart device brand, debuts its first laptop product MEGABOOK T1 at the IFA in Berlin toda y. TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is designed for the young generation Z with a lighter but better MEGA performance laptop in a cost-effective price of this range. Designed for their carry-by usage, MEGABOOK T1 features the ultra-thinner up to 14.8mm, featherweight 1.48kg of 15.6 inches with a shining design. It also provides a 17.5 hours long-lasting battery satisfying up to 3 days of work, plus the 65W smallest size with gallium nitride (GaN) charger to carry-free. The MEGABOOK T1 will be available at retail in Q3, 2022.

Designed for GEN Z

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 has a unique look with Startrail Phantom that breaks the normal design by adding the expose linear at the surface. The Startrail Phantom features a dual tone with multiple shiny strips running across, which acts like the trajectory of the universe plants. The indistinct "MEGABOOK" bounce on the linear, like the young generation Z who are young and wild. Meanwhile, the whole body of MEGABOOK T1 is made with premium aluminum metal to improve the texture with more silky and glassy. The laptop provides 7 colors catering to the young generation's desire of self-expression. As the Windows 11 slogan "make the everyday easier", As the Windows 11 slogan "make the everyday easier", which can help GEN Z use smoothly in daily work, creative, and watch YouTube movies. MEGABOOK T1 provides a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen of 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits, plus the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification for their all-day for work and watching movies without worry. The self-developed TECNO VOC sound system cooperates with DTS sound and AI-powered technology to give an immersed experience in audio and meeting for daily scenarios. The keyboard comes with a starry backlit is fully matched the stylish of the young generation's needs.

Since launching its AIoT strategy in 2019, TECNO keeps consistent investment to build its smart device ecosystem. "To deliver convenience for every person, home and business to create an intelligent connection of life moments," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. Meanwhile, while TECNO continues strengthening its advantages as a premium smartphone brand, the launch of TECNO MEGABOOK series laptop will deliver the TECNO LINK that gives an intelligent connection for users to connect their daily work and life by wireless transmission.

MEGA performance for GEN Z

With the expectation to hit the MEGA experience, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is powered by the Intel® Core i5-1155G7 processor. And it comes with two options of 12GB RAM/512GB and 16GB RAM/1TB SSD storage. Meanwhile, it provides Intel® Core i7 version for professional designers. MEGABOOK T1 understands the high-frequency usage and scenarios, it comes with 9 ports. There are two Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1, and two USB 3.0, as well as a headset jack and a TF card reader. In short, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will highlight a cost-efficient laptop for GEN Z in their workplace.

About TECNO

TECNO is a leading international smart device brand with operations in over 70 counties globally. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals globally, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire consumers to never stop perusing their best selves. TECNO not only offers a wide range of smartphones spearheaded by sub-brand PHANTOM and CAMON Series, the company also has built its AIoT ecosystem since 2019 from laptops, tablets, smart wearables and to smart home devices, changing the way how daily tasks are done and how consumers interact between multiple devices. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

