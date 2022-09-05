InventHelp Inventor Develops Bright Drainage Light (OCC-1572)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to inspect my brothers hose sewer pipe for service," said the inventor from Lake Forest, Calif. "I thought of the idea to add a source of light in order to provide convenience when servicing these types of dark areas."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created a prototype for WIDE BRIGHT that could be used on a variety of makes and models of sewer inspection cameras. This device would provide additional light allowing the user to have a clearer view. It would be efficient, convenient and easy to use. Additionally, this could be used by plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp