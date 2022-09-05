Tamas Oravecz Ph.D. named SVP, CSO of the U.S. of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

NANJING, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere Pharmaceutical Group announces today the appointment of Tamas Oravecz, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of the Simcere U.S. Tamas will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to our drug discovery efforts in America, building and overseeing preclinical drug development programs from concept and target validation through IND submission.

"Welcome Dr. Tamas Oravecz to join Simcere team." Said Dr. Renghong Tang,Executive Director and Co-CEO of Simcere , "With extensive novel drug discovery expertise, proven leadership and great passion for novel drug discovery, Tamas is a critical addition to our company as we continue to grow our internal pipeline and capabilities globally. We look forward to working with him to pursue our company mission of Provide Today's Patients with Medicines of the future。"

"Simcere's vision is to move transformative technologies and innovative scientific discoveries into rapid therapeutic development for the benefit of patients in need. I am truly excited to contribute to this vision and work with the top-notch scientists and leadership at Simcere to turn groundbreaking discoveries into evidence-based therapeutics." "Said Dr. Tamas Oravecz.

Tamas is an accomplished R&D leader with 25 years track record of strategic leadership and management in developing a broad range of therapeutic modalities from small molecules and bio-therapeutic products to cell and gene therapy approaches. He was the CSO for Parthenon Therapeutics leading research and development of First-in-class therapeutics to break down the mechanical and functional barriers underpinning immune-excluded tumors.

Before that, Dr. Oravecz was the Vice President, Head of Cell Therapy Platform and Discovery at The Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson. Tamas' earlier career included Celgene, where he served as the Executive Director of Biology and Pharmacology; Lexicon Pharma, where he served as Vice President of Immunology and Oncology; Novartis Cell and Gene Therapy where he served as Program Head HIV Therapy; The National Institutes of Health/U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and The Biological Research Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Tamas Oravecz received his M.S. degree in Molecular Biology and a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Szeged Hungary. He completed four fellowships, including the Swiss Society for Immunology,the European Association of Immunologists, the British Council Imperial Cancer Research Fund and the Fogarty International Center National Institutes of Health.

About Simcere

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) is a pharmaceutical company driven by innovative R&D and committed to synergistic innovation. It has established the State Key Laboratory of Translational Medicine and Innovative Drug Development and currently boasts four R&D centers in Nanjing, Shanghai, Boston and Beijing. With the commitment to "providing today's patients with medicines of the future" the Company focuses on three therapeutic areas: oncology central nervous system diseases and autoimmune diseases while actively expanding its strategic presence in prospective disease areas with significant clinical needs in the future.

Simcere now has six global first-in-class innovative drugs and is holding leading market shares for its key products in China with its excellent R&D and commercialization capabilities. Its vigorous in-house R&D efforts and extensive R&D collaborations have made it a strategic cooperation partner with international and domestic leading innovative pharmaceutical enterprises medical institutions and research institutes.

