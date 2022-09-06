Color Star Technology and Global Digital Club Forms Strategic Partnership with Metaverse Digital Economy as the Focus

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has recently signed an official strategic partnership agreement with Global Digital Club ("GDC"). From now on, the focus of this partnership will be on the metaverse digital economy, and both parties will jointly develop a series of related digital businesses in [Color World_Metaverse].

Global Digital Club is a world-renowned professional digital investment club, with members including global elites and top executives from leading companies around the world. Every year, the GDC holds major industry summits and organizes regular invite-only member meetings to more accurately and effectively enhance the globalization of the digital economy, providing the most accurate and representative outlook analysis for the industry, and to help corporate members establish effective cooperation with each other. As an authority in the digital economy industry, Color Star and GDC will utilize their respective advantages and resources to actively cooperate on the metaverse platform [Color World_Metaverse], connecting relevant NFTs, metaverses and other relevant content together.

CEO of Color Star, Farhan Qadir said: "Color Star has always viewed smart intelligence as its technical core, and while we continue to develop the entertainment metaverse, we expect to further develop more industrial content, the digital economy and artificial intelligence since they will certainly be profitable developments for the company. The partnership with GDC will not only allow us to progress further with our digital economy, but also allow Color Star to attract more partners, which is a very good thing. Next, we will partner with more corporate organizations, which suggests that the future developments of Color Star will be more diversified and comprehensive, bringing our partners and investors more guaranteed revenue."

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.