Hard Rock Sportsbook Continues Multi-State Rollout, Now Live in Indiana and Tennessee

Mobile sports betting app debuts Mystery Wheel and opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in free bets

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Sportsbook continued its multi-state expansion by launching its mobile app today in Indiana and Tennessee. With properties and passionate fans in both states, Hard Rock Sportsbook plans to engage its players with one-of-a-kind integrated in-person and online experiences rooted in Hard Rock's legendary entertainment. Indiana is home to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, where a retail Hard Rock Sportsbook location opened in May, while Tennessee has three Hard Rock Cafes (Nashville, Memphis, and Pigeon Forge) and the Bristol Casino located just across the Virginia state line.

"We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital. "The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market."

Hard Rock's legendary entertainment serves as the foundation for the company's mobile products, which are focused on making the legendary 'Hard Rock experience' available on the go, anytime, anywhere. In addition to an easy-to-use, frictionless experience, the Hard Rock Sportsbook app offers innovative promotions, fast deposits and withdrawals, and hundreds of games and props to bet each day along with same game parlays and prop parlays. Hard Rock Sportsbook has also introduced in-app streaming and the Mystery Wheel, a new interactive rewards experience where players can earn up to $5,000 in free bets.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available for download through the App Store (iOS users) or the Google PlayStore (Android users) and can be utilized by fans physically located within Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia with plans to expand to additional states soon. Hard Rock Sportsbook also serves fans online in New Jersey and Iowa through the Hard Rock Sports & Casino NJ and the Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa apps, respectively.

Product screenshots and additional photo/video assets can be downloaded here for Indiana and Tennessee launches.

About Hard Rock Digital:

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRockSportsbook.com and following @ HardRockSB on Twitter for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @ HardRockDigital on Twitter.

Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, IN, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-WITH-IT. In AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342. In VA call 1-800-GAMBLER. In TN call or text Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789. Visit terms & conditions for full odds.

