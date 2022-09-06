IT'S BUENO SEASON AT TACO BUENO!

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a lot to celebrate at Taco Bueno this September! The brand is celebrating 55 years of fresh Tex-Mex and its new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Founded in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno has been a part of many generations lives over the decades as Cowboys Fans have so to have the privilege to be named the "Official Taco of the Dallas Cowboys" feels really good and the timing could not be better" said Melanie Barichivich, VP of Marketing for Taco Bueno.

To celebrate 55 years and the kickoff of football season, Taco Bueno is inviting you to its Anniversary Tailgate today at 7940 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX, 75206. Starting at 12:00PM, The Ticket (96.7) will be hosting live "The Hang Zone" and between 4:00PM-6:00PM, guests will get the opportunity to enjoy special appearances by Dallas Cowboys #55 Leighton Vander Esch, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Rowdy. Games and prizes including tickets to upcoming Cowboys games will be awarded to lucky winners throughout the day at the event and on social media.

Need another reason to stop by Taco Bueno today? This September, guests will enjoy *Buy One, Get One FREE Muchaco®. This Bueno exclusive takes tacos to a whole new level swapping the shell with a warm and fluffy pita bread and stuffing it with slow-cooked refried beans, your choice of all-white meat chicken or seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes. But if you are feeding the whole team, Bueno is offering a *$12 Whollota® Tailgate Box all football season long. The generous box includes 12 Party Tacos, rice, beans, chips, and salsa to tackle the bigger crowd's hunger.

It's Bueno Season, Baby! Touchdown at your local Taco Bueno, or order online, at TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a FREE Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Price may vary. Offer available for a Limited Time. At participating locations. While supplies last.

About Taco Bueno®

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

